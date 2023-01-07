Priyanka Chopra steals the show in black dress at Last Film Show screening in LA

Priyanka Chopra wows everyone in black dress at Last Film Show screening in LA

Priyanka Chopra is always the first one to promote local content from her motherland India.

The global actress is always looking for ways to shed light on all the progressive work that has been happening in B-town which is why she hosted screening of Last Film Show, originally known as Chhello Show.

The Gujrati film is also nominated for Oscars 2023. Producer David Dubinsky attended the event and took to his Instagram to share the glimpses of night where Priyanka stunned everyone in black dress. She paired the dress with black boots and the overall look was very chic.

All through the event, Priyanka talked about how art that stems from small towns. She also revealed that her father used to bunk school to watch films and he learned a great deal of things from movies. She also asked child star Bhavin about the last movie he watched before he worked for Chhello, he replied ‘Dangal’. Priyanka praised his choice.