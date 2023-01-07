Prince Harry hurts King Charles with new claims

Prince Harry, in Spare, has alleged that his father King Charles is jealous of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.



The Duke of Sussex's book seems to chip away at his father's credibility as Harry has revealed some very shocking details about the monarch, prince Wales and other royal relatives, claiming Charles was 'jealous' of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

King Charles was jealous of the Princess of Wales and feared Meghan would steal his limelight, reveals an excerpt from Harry's book Spare, which had mistakenly hit the shelves in Spain before its official release date.

The Duke, alongside other startling revelations in his memoir, is said to have had "second thoughts," a former royal staffer who knew Princes William and Harry told the Mirror there would “never be a way back" for the younger royal.



Meghan and Harry's unrestrained "ambushing" allegations over the past few years also "took its toll" on the health of the late Queen, they added.



Harry is facing backlash for his 'badly advised' claims that he killed Taliban fighters. A senior Taliban leader has also accused him of war crimes after the Duke described for his claims.

Harry reportedly will also open up about his alleged drug use in his tell-all memoir and now it is being claimed he was allowed to leave an RAF base early when drug testers arrived.