Saturday January 07, 2023
Jen Shah's lawyer says there is more to Jen that what is shown on the media

By Web Desk
January 07, 2023
Jen Shah's lawyer says there is more to Jen that what is shown on the media

Jen Shah's attorney recently discussed his hardships following the reality star's 78-month prison term and shared advice he would provide to the prisoner, according to Fox News.

Jen's lawyer, James Leonard Jr., said that he would advise Shah to live the rest of her life with humility and help others. He further added that there is another side to Jen's personality than the one that is shown in the media.

James said, "I have to believe that there is another side to Ms. Shah, one that drastically differs from the persona shown on television and the individual accused of committing crimes and who is now heading to prison."

He added, "If I were giving Ms. Shah any advice, it would be to work on practicing humility and living the rest of her life helping others to avoid the pitfalls that caused her demise."

Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months in prison for a telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly.