How I Met My Mother star Josh Radnor cannot eat ice-cream: Here’s why

Josh Radnor recently explained why he’s not fond of ice-cream.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Josh revealed that he might be allergic to “milk products” because whenever he eats “ice-cream”, he “sneezes for 20 minutes”.

“It sucks because I love ice-cream,” said the 48-year-old.

The actor continued, “Jeni's Ice Cream is from Columbus, Ohio, which is my hometown, and I love their salty caramel flavor.”

“I don't even want to talk about it, it's so sad,” he added.

Very Well Health pointed out that “sneezing after eating can occur for a number of reasons, including allergies”.

The outlet reported that food allergies “occur when the immune system mistakenly reacts to a protein found in a specific food as if it were harmful. Milk is among the list of common allergens”.

According to outlet, other causes of sneezing after eating include gustatory rhinitis and snatiation reflex (a sneezing reflex that occurs when the stomach is full after eating a large meal).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Josh will next be seen in season two of Hunters, slated to premiere on January 13 on Prime Video.