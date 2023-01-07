Is Virgin River season 5 coming to Netflix in January 2023?

Virgin River is returning to Netflix for Season fifth and fans are already anticipating potential plots.

Release Date:

The fifth season of Virgin River has now officially wrapped filming in November actor Martin Henderson shared a video from the shoot with he caption, "Back to set tomorrow to get season 5 to you soon."

however, the releasing process can take up to six months, which would take us to about May 2023. But the dat has not yet been specified by Netflix.

Cast:

Turning to Mark Ghanimé, Instagram who debuted in the cast as Dr Cameron Hayek in season 4 shared a screenshot of a meeting for season 5.

As per the reports, new members are added to the cast who will be seen for the first time in Virgin River season 5.

Susan Hogan

Elise Gatien

Paolo Maiolo

Martin Henderson

Alexandra Breckenridge

Tim Matheson

Colin Lawrence

Annette O’Toole

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Moreover, the show is based on a series of 21 novels by Robyn Carr.