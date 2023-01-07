Brad Pitt misses awkward run-in with ex Jennifer Aniston as he returns from trip with new flame

Brad Pitt saved himself from awkward run-in with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston while he was accompanied with new flame Ines De Ramon at airport.

According to OK! Magazine, the Babylon star and de Ramon arrived at Los Angeles airport the same day the Friends alum had her flight booked from Mexico to California.

Both exes enjoyed their time in Cabo during the festive season but separately as Pitt had de Ramon for company while Aniston was with pals Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel.

Pitt rocked a cool look for his flight wearing light blue long sleeve shirt paired with jeans and a white bucket hat as he made way on the airport.

Whereas, The Morning Show star opted for comfortable clothes as she sported simple black sweater with blue jeans.

Pitt and Aniston were married for five years from 2000 to 2005.