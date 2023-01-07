Georgina Rodriguez to live with Cristiano Ronaldo in KSA despite strict laws

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo will be reportedly living together in Saudi Arabia despite the country’s strict laws about marriage.

As the football star got roped in by Al-Nassr on a whopping deal, worth £ 173 million-a-season, was announced as the player of the club earlier this week.

His partner of six years and kids were also present at the moment.

Amidst the buzz, fans were more worried about the laws as the couple might not be able to live together.

Sport reported that the couple will be allowed to reside at the same place as two Saudi Arabia lawyers predicted that the authorities won’t interfere.

“Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and do not persecute anyone.

“Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime,” one said as per The Sun.

Another said: “The Saudi Arabian authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter [in the case of foreigners], but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage."