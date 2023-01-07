BTS Jin takes the internet by storm after becoming unit commander

BTS’ Jin enlisted for mandatory military service in December 2022, he is announced as the commander of his unit quite recently and the ARMYs cannot stop gushing about it.

Shortly after the news of his selection as the commander came out, fans started saying that this was very much expected from Jin because the artist is known for being very determined, hardworking, intelligent, and athletic.

The singer received an overwhelming response from fans especially K-netizens, for participating in the difficult training.

Jin becoming a commander soon became a Hot topic on TheQoo, and here are some of the top comments:

"Commander Jin is very brave!" a user commented. (SIC)

"Jin is very famous and it would be easy for him to skip the CBR training. It's crazy that he still participated." Another wrote

"I'm a man that was recently discharged from the army and I'm surprised that Jin participated in CBR and became a commander. He's amazing, good luck!"

"He is so cool, please come back soon.."

"Wow, if he finishes with excellent grades, he will receive something like a rewarding holiday!"

"Jin is still cute LOL."

"Him becoming a commander is really cool!"

"Good job, Kim Seokjin!"

"He's always special."