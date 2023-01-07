Queen health was affected by Prince Harry’s ‘almost weekly’ attacks on Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II’s deteriorating health was affected by Prince Harry’s scathing allegations against the Royal Family, said an insider.

The Telegraph reported that the late monarch’s health was taken a toll by Prince Harry’s criticism of the Palace since he moved to the United States in 2020.

The outlet reported that the people who were close to the Queen claimed that Harry’s interviews with the US media created a negative impact on Her Highness.

“It had an impact. She had lost Prince Philip, and then the constant ambushing of the Royal family by a much-loved grandson did take its toll. At that stage in your life and your reign, you just don’t need that on top of everything else,” the source said.

The insider added that Harry talks about reconnecting with the family but then he “sticks this enormous machete in their backs”.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex has recently released his much-awaited memoire, titled Spare, to launch allegations against his brother Prince William and the royal family.