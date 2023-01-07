Millie Bobby Brown dedicates loving tribute to beau Jake Bongiovi: ‘Partners for life’

Millie Bobby Brown couldn’t help but gush over her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things star wrote alongside a carousel of images, encapsulating her past year, “endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us [heart emoji] let's do it again but better!”

Bongiovi, 20, responded in the comment section, writing, “Your year babe love you so much [heart emoji]”



According to People Magazine, Brown and Bongiovi have been open about their friendship even before making their relationship Instagram official (the app where they actually met) in November last year.

Bongiovi — who’s the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley — also paid tribute to his girlfriend in his own Instagram post which featured photos from their adventures over the last year.

“Love is all you need,” he wrote. “happy new year everyone [glasses clinking]”

Previously, the couple sparked engagement rumours back in August 2022 when the Enola Holmes actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger on her date with Jake in New York City, in pictures obtained by Page Six.