‘Gladiator’ sequel: Ridley Scott casts Paul Mescal to play lead

Gladiator sequel is finally happening and fans are thrilled to have Paul Mescal in the upcoming installment.

Latest reports have revealed that the Normal People star is in negotiations to play lead in Ridley Scott directorial.

According to Deadline, Scott, who will produce the sequel, along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss as well as Doug Wick & Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment, has roped in Paul to play the lead character.

The Aftersun actor, 26, is said to have 'always been' Scott's choice for the part. However, he will reportedly not be playing the role of Maximus, played by Russell Crowe in the original.

Paul will play Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who now is a grown man as the story takes place many years after the first film ended, the Deadline reported.

Paul's character, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original was also the nephew of cruel Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

The casting update comes after The Sun reported that the shooting of the much-awaited sequel will begin in May, with filming locations already confirmed for Ouarzazate, Morocco.

The 2000 blockbuster Gladiator was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five including Best Picture and Best Actor awards.