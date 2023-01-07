Prince Harry ‘throwing away reputation’ for the sake of millions

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of ‘making tens of millions’ with his deals, at the expense of his reputation.



This claim has been brought to light by Newsweek reporter Jack Royston.

There, Jack accused Prince Harry of ‘making millions’ at the expense of his own reputation.



In his piece pointed out how, “The couple took a hit to their reputations after their decision to quit, but Harry was still more liked than loathed and they looked set to reap the rewards of their new lives in the United States 2020, signing big money deals.”

However, since their bombshells went public, they ‘devastated every chance’.

“In other words, while Meghan and Harry's royal bombshells have earned them huge exposure and no doubt boosted both their multi-million dollar, multi-year Netflix and Spotify deals, criticizing Harry's family appears to have devastated their reputation in Britain and there is little sign it has improved their standing in American public opinion.”

Before concluding the writer also went on to say, “How his reputation fares in the days after the book's publication could be another matter entirely.”