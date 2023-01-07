Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbours support the royal couple

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the United States from Canada they had nowhere to go.

The couple was fearing for their safety after their location in Canada was revealed by the media.

The royal couple stayed at Hollywood actor Tyler Perry's house for weeks before their location was known to anybody.

For Meghan and Harry, Perry was a complete stranger who had known about them through the media.

Not only did Tyler asked the royal couple to stay at his house, but he also gave them a foolproof security.

Meghan and Harry were so grateful to the actor that they decided to make him godfather of their daughter Lilibet.

The royal couple and the actor said in Netflix documentary "Meghan and Harry" that after new location was revealed, media person's started visiting he place to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They said helicopters were also used by the media to see what the couple were up to inside their new home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now moved to a new house in Montecito.

They live in a luxurious house where their neighbours include Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey and some other celebrities.

They sat for their first explosive interview with Oprah after they had moved to the US.

The couple reportedly enjoy good relations with their neighbours who hardly talk about Meghan and Harry in public.

Gwyneth Paltrow, the Iron Man actress who also dated Brad Pitt in the past, and other celebrities have remained tight-lipped as their royal neighbors continue to make headlines for one reason or the anther.

In the Netflix documentary it was claimed that the royal family leaked private information about Meghan and Harry to the media to stop stories against other members of the family.