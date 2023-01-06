Valerie Bertinelli announces her participation in Dry January on Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli announced on Instagram that she would be taking part in Dry January this month and gave some explanation for why, according to Fox News.

Valerie announced on her Instagram story that she will be going dry in January and she shared two reasons for it.

Valerie said, "I have decided to go Dry January. I like it so far. I'm doing it for two reasons. One, I want to try and cut down the cravings for my sugar. And I think alcohol exacerbates that."

She further added, "I want to calm down the cortisol in my body that has been raging for the last five, six years. I've been in fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode. And I want to go into rest and digest. I think cutting alcohol will help me do that."

Valerie shared in her story that she is not a doctor and it is just her theory that works on her body in her opinion. She further added that she has cut back on drinking over the past several months.