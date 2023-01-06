Lindsay Lohan opens up about her childhood insecurities and marriage: Watch

Lindsay Lohan has recently addressed childhood insecurities and marriage on social media.



On Thursday, the Freaky Friday star took to Instagram and shared a video in which she answered questions as a younger self, titled Conversations With Little Me.

In the clip, the Mean Girls actress posted rare photos from her childhood and with her husband Bader Shammas.

One of the questions was asked whether she’s smiling, to this, Lindsay replied, “Life is beautiful & I’m so grateful for my husband, family & everything life brings.”

Talking about her freckles, the Parent Trap actress confessed, “'They used to make me uncomfortable as a kid, but now I realise how beautiful they are.”

Lindsay also disclosed that she loved her “redhead fiery tresses” and also added that she’s not lost her passion “for dressing up and being girly”.



In addition, the actress further said that she “dances to celebrate life”. Lindsay also remarked that she’s both “a mommy and daddy’s girl”.

Moreover, the actress also confirmed that she’s “still silly”.

Meanwhile, Lindsay made her Hollywood comeback with her new movie Falling for Christmas after a ten-year hiatus from acting.