Nicole Kidman going to star in Yellowstone creator’s upcoming series Lioness

Nicole Kidman is all set to star in the new CIA series Lioness.



According to Variety, Kidman will also serve as an executive producer of Paramount+ upcoming series.

In the official synopsis, the plot of the series revolves around “young Marine Cruz Manuelos (played by Laysla De Oliveria) who joins the CIA’s Lioness Engagement team. She tries to take down a terrorist organisation after befriending the daughter of one of the members”.

Interestingly, the Australia actress will play the role of Kaitlyn Meade, who is a CIA Senior Supervisor, struggling to balance between professional and personal life, as well as, she’s mentoring someone who will be shown following her “footsteps”.

The outlet reported that the series will be directed by Yellowstone’s creator Taylor Sheridan, who stepped in the place of Thomas Brady who “parted ways” with the Lioness team following the “creative differences”.

Besides Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton will also be featured in the series.

It is pertinent to mention that Saldaña is going to play the role of Joe, who is the station chief of the Lioness program, in the series.

Meanwhile, Saldaña is also going to executive produce the series after her work in Netflix’s From Scratch.