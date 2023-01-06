BTS’ label BigHit Music requests ARMYs not to send gifts to Jin during military service

BTS's official label BigHit Music released an official statement on Wednesday, requesting ARMYs not to send gifts and letters to Jin throughout the military service period.

The music agency in the statement posted on the fan community forum Weverse said, "Jin is stationed at a training centre designated specifically for military training together with regular military personnel.“

“If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the centre all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail," the agency stated.

BigHit requested, "Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base,"

"BigHit Music will assist in making sure Jin is able to personally see any kind and warm message fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY," the agency continued.

The eldest member of BTS, Jin enlisted for mandatory military service in South Korea on December 13, 2022, and will spend 18 months as an active-duty soldier.

