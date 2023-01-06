Royal family extended olive branch to Harry by inviting him to King Charles coronation

In the trailer for his upcoming ITV interview, Prince Harry revealed that he was given the chance to verbally commit to attending King Charles' coronation in May.

The Duke of Sussex told Tom Bradby that he refused to commit because, "There's lot that can happen between now and then."

What happened since he was approached by the royals includes a Netflix documentary featuring Harry and Meghan and the Duke's explosive memoir titled 'Spare'.

The Netflix documentary which contained some mild attacks on some members of the family is nothing compared to the Harry's book in which he targeted his father King Charles and brother William in a way that it won't allow them to face each other for a long time.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wants the world to know the "truth" about his childhood, forever marked by the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

His autobiography, titled "Spare", will detail his contempt for the British tabloids and his arguments with brother and heir to the throne Prince William.

William once threw his younger brother to the ground in a row over the latter's American wife, Meghan, according to an excerpt from Harry's autobiography reported by The Guardian newspaper.

In the six-hour Netflix documentary released in December and in two interviews for his book, which comes out on Tuesday, he accuses his father King Charles III of lying.

He also claims "betrayal" by the royal "firm" for not protecting him and Meghan, the mixed-race former television actress he married in May 2018.