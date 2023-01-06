Prince Harry reveals he and William advised King Charles against marrying Camilla

Prince Harry said in his memoir that he and Prince William urged their father King Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, Page Six reported.

The duo opposed their father's marriage to Camilla because she was the woman Charles cheated on their mother with.

Interestingly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not speak a word against the Queen Consort in their six-part Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" contains some serious allegations against King Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The book comes as a fresh blow to the British monarchy which is hardly criticized by the British media.

The tabloid media targeted Meghan and Harry after their differences with royal family surfaced following their marriage.

Harry said he moved to Canada with his wife to get away from the media attention towards Meghan.

In the documentary, he said he would miss the people of the UK but won't miss the British media.