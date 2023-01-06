Prince Harry thinks William's resemblance to Diana faded due to hair loss

Prince Harry reportedly said in his memoir that Prince William's baldness was 'alarming', 'advanced than mine' and 'his resemblance to their mother had 'faded'.
In his Netflix documentary, Harry said he sees a lot of his mother in his daughter Lilibet who has blue eyes. He also said his daughter looks Spencer-like.
Shortly after the alleged extract from his memoir surfaces online, Roy fans started attacking the Duke of Sussex.
One user said, "So Harry hates that William has Diana's look and felt his baldness will take it away?! Harry is a deeply sick and jealous thing."
The royal family was largely spared in Harry's first three episodes of Netflix documentary.
The second volume contained mild attacks on William, which royal fans seemed to tolerate because two brother might have had some differences which was not a big deal.
But in his memoir, Prince Harry has targeted the whole firm especially his father and brother.
The Duke of Sussex looks determined to settle a score with his brother who he blames for his departure from the royal family.
Prince Harry talks about losing mother Diana during early years of life
Prince William wants to respond to Harry's claims but palace thinks it could not be smart move from the future King
Meghan Markle blasts Prince William over 'pointing his finger' at her
Prince Harry has been warned there is no way back into the royal fold
Prince Harry, in 'Spare', has claimed that he flew on six missions that resulted in the 'taking of human lives' in his...
The Academy winning actor reveals he goes through 'self doubt that it pure neurosis'