Prince Harry went to psychic after 'feeling' Diana presence around him

Friday January 06, 2023
By Web Desk
January 06, 2023
Prince Harry says he approached a psychic to find a link to late Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir 'Spare', reveals how he seeked a lady who "claimed to have 'powers'" to communicate with the former Princess of Wales.

According to Harry, the woman told him: "You’re living the life she couldn't."

"You’re living the life she wanted for you," she continued.

"The minute we sat down together, I felt an energy around her," he wrote.

She responded: "Your mother is with you."

Harry replied: "I know. I’ve felt that of late."

Harry then asked the woman for "proof. A sign. Anything."

The woman then reminded the Duke of a story where Archie broke one of Queen Elizabeth II's ornaments.

She said she knew about it because Diana "