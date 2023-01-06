Prince Harry went to psychic after 'feeling' Diana presence around him

Prince Harry says he approached a psychic to find a link to late Princess Diana.
The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir 'Spare', reveals how he seeked a lady who "claimed to have 'powers'" to communicate with the former Princess of Wales.
According to Harry, the woman told him: "You’re living the life she couldn't."
"You’re living the life she wanted for you," she continued.
"The minute we sat down together, I felt an energy around her," he wrote.
She responded: "Your mother is with you."
Harry replied: "I know. I’ve felt that of late."
Harry then asked the woman for "proof. A sign. Anything."
The woman then reminded the Duke of a story where Archie broke one of Queen Elizabeth II's ornaments.
She said she knew about it because Diana "
