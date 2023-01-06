Prince Harry talks about 'quick ride' with romantic 'older woman'

Prince Harry is opening up about his time with an older woman.
The Duke of Sussex, in his book Spare, reveals how he lost his virginity in a “quick” romp.
In the leaked Spanish version of his book, the 38-year-old writes: “She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion.”
He continues, “Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace.”
“Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub,” he writes as he reflects on the incident negatively.
