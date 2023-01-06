 
Thursday January 05, 2023
Prince William heartbroken over Harry's claims

Prince William wants to respond to Harry's claims but palace thinks it could not be smart move from the future King

By Web Desk
January 06, 2023
Prince William heartbroken over Harrys claims

Prince Harry has seemingly tried to provoke Prince William as he alleged that the Prince of Wales attacked him over Meghan Markle, according to a new excerpt from 'Spare'.

William, as per source, 'wants to respond to his brother's claims but the Palace aides do not think it could be a smart move form the future King'.

Kate Middleton's hubby seems to be very devastated over his brother's 'nonsense' about hi, the source added.

However, King Charles and William won't forgive Harry for spilling their closest secrets, friends of the Prince of Wales have said after Harry revealed how he and William came to physical blows over Meghan Markle in 2019.

A separate source has claimed that King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton won't respond to the Duke even after his explosive claims about the family. Harry’s memoir mistakenly hit shelves in Spain on Thursday five-day before its official release date.

William, as per Harry's book, called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” while the Duke accused his brother of “parroting the press narrative” about his wife. Things turned physical when William allegedly grabbed Harry by the collar, breaking his necklace and throwing him to the floor.