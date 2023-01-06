Sophie Turner beams as she exits a hotel with Joe Jonas and their daughters

Sophie Turner bundled up in warm winter wear as she exited London hotel with spouse Joe Jonas and their two daughters

On Thursday, January 6, Sophie Turner was snapped looking happy and relaxed as she carried her newborn daughter in her arms, while her singer husband, Joe Jonas carried their eldest child.

According to Daily Mail, the Game of Thrones star was dressed in a white sweater with a long black coat over it. She also wore light grey jogging bottoms and comfortable looking hotel slippers.

The actress wore her red tresses in loose waves over her shoulders and went make up free with black sun glasses on her head.

Joe, on the other hand, opted for a vibrant look as he sported a neon green jumper and dark trousers while accessorising with a black beanie to keep warm.

The couple had their first daughter, Willa, in 2020, followed by her little sister in July 2022.



