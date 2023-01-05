BTS RM deletes posts of Temple visit: Calls out invasion of privacy

BTS RM subtly slammed Korean media outlets on lack of discretion while reporting on his visit to Hwaeomsa Temple and meeting its chief monks.

On January 5, KST, Korean media outlets reported RM's visit to the Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan. He himself posted pictures on his Instagram story.

According to Koreaboo, fans were surprised to notice that the media also quoted the chief monk with whom RM talked about his personal matters.

A specific article highlighted that RM has been donating 500 bags every year to Good World Charity Bank, and talked about his enlistment with monk Deokmun when he directly asked RM about BTS’s military exemption expectations.

Fans were concerned whether the broadcasts were made with his consent. A few hours later, RM posted multiple Instagram stories, expressing his disapproval

In the first story, RM posted a screenshot of the article with the caption that stated that he didn't expect articles to be written about his matter.

"I was grateful for the time spent there, but didn’t expect an article about it," he wrote.

In the next story, he said that the next time he would go to some other temple to keep his visit quiet, followed by another story with the hashtag "lowkeymustbelowkey."

Fans noted that RM deleted all of the posts from his Instagram feed that included pictures from his temple visit.







