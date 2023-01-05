Tom Parker's widow Kelsey on spending first Christmas without husband: 'tough'

Kelsey Parker has opened up about how 'tough' she found her first Christmas without her late husband Tom.

The mother-of-two, 32, talked about how she felt 'lonely' over the festive period after The Wanted star's death in March at the age of 33 after a year-and-a-half-long battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a video where she reflected on her first Christmas without Tom, saying her emotions 'came in waves'.

She explained: 'I survived Christmas. Don't get me wrong, it was harder than I ever anticipated it would be. Christmas was so tough for me.

'The emotions just came in waves, one minute I was happy, one minute I was sad, one minute I was angry, but I'm here and I've survived it. We're in January and it's a New Year.

Kelsey then thanked her 394,000 followers for helping her get through the Christmas period, saying she 'wouldn't' have been able to do it without their support.

'I didn't realise how hard the Christmas period was going to be and how lonely and sad it is. But thankfully I've got a village, I've got a team, I've got my family and my friends, who are amazing.'

Her latest comments come after she shared a candid post about living with grief on New Year's' Day alongside a snap of her in a sparkly jumpsuit.