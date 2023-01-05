Victoria Beckham willing to forgive ‘naïve’ Nicola Peltz after year-long rift

File Footage

Victoria Beckham is putting her ego behind as she wants to end feud with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz after almost a year-long rift.



An insider told Closer Magazine that the fashion designer is willing to “forgive” the wife of her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham after realizing she’s just a reflection of Victoria’s younger self.

After almost a year-long feud, Posh Spice has finally decided to let the Transformers actor handle her and Brooklyn’s personal matters without interference, the source revealed.

The insider said, “She also wants to show Nicola some respect and understand that she’s her own woman who is trying to make her mark in her marriage.”

“In some ways Victoria can see a bit of herself in Nicola when she and David were first starting out,” the source added.

“Victoria knows full well she made many mistakes with David in their early years, so she’s willing to forgive Nicola where she’s been naïve.

Before concluding, the insider dished, “But at the end of the day, she just wants them to be able to move on and live harmoniously.”