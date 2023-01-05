Andy Cohen roasts Julia Fox over brief romance with Kanye West

Julia Fox recently addressed her relationship with Kanye West on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday.
Speaking about Kanye, Andy asked the Uncut Gems star, “Were you like Kanye’s dominatrix?”
To this, Julia responded, “I think he would have liked that, but it just never got there.”
She continued, “Like we were literally together for like a minute… Like I don't think he even knows my full name or anything.”
Julia was also questioned when was the last time she spoke to Kanye
The actress revealed to the host, “I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year.”
Talking about Kim Kardashian and did she ever cross path with her lately, Julia replied, “I have been in the same room as Kim but we’ve never spoken about anything.”
“It was a very big room so I was here and she was here,” she added.
Julia also shared that she only dated Kanye for “like a month” while she mentioned her “best celebrity date didn’t involve the rapper”.
