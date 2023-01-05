Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada trailer will be released with SRK’s Pathaan

Kartik Aaryan's movie's trailer will be released alongside Pathaan

Kartik Aaryan next film is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. The filmmakers have decided to make a big move by releasing the trailer in theatres that too alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

The film will be released originally on February 10, 2023. However, attaching the trailer to the day SRK’s film is being released is a marketing tactic to increase the audience.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed, "Kartik Aaryan is definitely the new prince in town and the position will be consolidated further with Shehzada. What better than attaching his trailer with the King, Shah Rukh Khan. At the price of one ticket, the audience will get to see the trailer of Prince of Bollywood and the film of King of Bollywood."

The source added, "He will be seen doing all those action scenes, mouthing some heroic dialogues and groove to chartbuster music. It has all the ingredients of a commercial blockbuster, and the trailer is on the way for a digital launch soon."