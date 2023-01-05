Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘Sussex circus’ won’t get apology

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ridiculed for creating a ‘Sussex circus’ because it can never get them the apology they want.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams brought this claim to light.

He was even quoted telling Express UK, “Over the last month we've had five trailers and two releases of three hour-long episodes on Netflix. One of the trailers was released just in time to spoil the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales' trip to Boston.”

“You've got a form of Sussex orientated circus from a couple who, yes, were deeply unhappy as members of the Royal Family. They felt they weren't protected, they felt they were briefed against and now they want an apology. That is something they are not going to get.”