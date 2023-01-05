Prince Harry attacking ‘highest scalp they can’ with Prince William

File Footage

Prince Harry’s memoir reportedly features a takedown of the ‘highest scalp he could reach’.



This claim has been made by royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield, during the course of her interview with GB News.

The conversation began once host Isabel Webster remarked, “It strikes me that they've (Harry and Meghan Markle) gone for the highest scalp they can at the time.”

“So when the Queen was alive that was his father, now his father is the monarch, it has to be his brother. I mean there's a calculation, is that not your view?”

Its at this point that Ms Kinsey chimes in to say, “It's absolutely my view.”

“And it's so unfortunate, Isabel, because if you've studied the Royal Family, you know that Prince William has spent the majority of his life protecting his younger brother from his mother's mistakes, from his father's mistakes.”

“Shielding his eyes and ears because he wanted to protect his heart, and he is truly going after the one person in the world that has tried to make his life easier.”

“And I think it's devastating and I think it really does hurt William - I think it hurts him deeply.”

But “Unfortunately, or fortunately, we won't see that because he's an intensely private person.”

“You know think about when Prince Harry came back from active duty, he was doing those press interviews, and he was clearly frustrated.

"It was William that stepped in and told the media that the interviews were over. William has been fiercely protective of his brother, and to see Harry turn on him is deeply disappointing.”