Prince William warned of 'double-whammy' attack from Prince Harry

Prince William could face a ‘double-whammy’ from his brother Prince Harry in his upcoming memoir Spare, a royal expert has said.

This comes as reports suggest that Harry’s book will explore their mother Diana’s death as well as his feud with William.

Writing for News AU, Daniela Elser shared her thoughts on reports of Prince Harry making researchers dig deep into the circumstances of his mother’s tragic accident, given the fact that Prince William has expressed his desire to not discuss his mother’s death.

“Just because we have one brother who is more willing to talk about the loss in the public arena and another who has largely mourned in private, that does not take away from the toll that digging up the princess’ death might take on William,” Elser said.

“In May 2021, William released a highly unusual video statement following the findings of the Dyson inquiry that the BBC’s Martin Bashir lied to get Diana to agree to her 1995 Panorama interview and went on to make his position staunchly clear – to his mind, it should never be aired again,” the expert explained.

Elser added: “And yet there in the Sussexes’ recent Netflix series was, what else, but clips from that very Panorama interview, a move that left William “infuriated” and ‘disappointed,’ the Mail reported at the time.”

“If Harry is about to potentially reopen wounds surrounding their mother’s death, then it will make for a double-whammy for the future king who looks likely to come in for a fresh pasting,” Elser then stated.