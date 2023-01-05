Pakistan dismissed for 408 in reply to New Zealand’s 449

New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mir Hamza (not pictured) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 4, 2023. —AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan were dismissed for a first-innings score of 408 on the fourth day of the second Test, in response to New Zealand’s 449 in Karachi Thursday.

Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 125 after last man Abrar Ahmed was dismissed without scoring as Pakistan conceded a 41-run lead.

New Zealand spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi took three wickets apiece.

The two-match series is tied after the first Test -- also in Karachi -- ended in a draw.

NZ 'hungry' for result

Earlier on Wednesday after the close of the day's play, New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell said they are hungry for a result and will need to set a good total for Pakistan to chase.



“The wicket is very flat. Tomorrow once we will get the last wicket and will then reassess the situation. Pakistan is a very good batting line-up and they showed this in the last couple of games. We probably will need to get a big total,” Blundell said.

Pressed whether they will need a 150 or 200 runs target to set for the hosts, Blundell said they will need more than that.



“It’s a flat wicket, to be honest, a little bit invariable bounce but I think its still a pretty good wicket. I don’t really say that it’s deteriorating too much, we shall see,” he said.

About Sarfaraz’s stumping Blundell said it was a little bit of luck.

“I think it was a little bit of luck. I maintain the timing, first I don’t think it was out, and in the end looking at the big screen there is a little bit of chance, and for me to get the bails off as quickly as possible, and fortunately for me it was the perfect timing,” said the stumper.