Shahid Kapoor hopes fans like the 'new phase', hints towards OTT debut series 'Farzi'

Shahid Kapoor turns into an artist in 'Farzi'

Shahid Kapoor shares first glimpse of his role in OTT debut series Farzi.

Farzi will be premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime. Shahid dropped a video for his fans revealing his character for the series with a caption that read: “Naya saal, naya maal.”

In the small snippet, he could be heard saying: “Meri life ka naya phase. Kiya logon ko pasand aye ga? Per artist to artist hota hai. Nahi?”

The video shows him as an artist painting something on the canvas. The video ends with a zoomed in shot on the canvas that has Farzi written on it.

See promo:

The official announcement of Shahid’s new venture was made last year. This is first official video announcement of the much-anticipated crime-drama series.



Previously reports came out that Kapoor starrer will be aired on Amazon in February 2023. "Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut will happen in February 2023. The release plan is being chalked out at the moment, but Farzi is all set to be out for audience viewing before the closure of the first quarter of 2023.”

Farzi also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Kahnna, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait, reports IndiaToday.