Prince William ‘proud’ of Kate Middleton

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are ‘equally proud’ of each other, royal expert Katie Nicholl has said.



The royal expert told OK!, Kate Middleton has been a "huge support" to her husband Prince William after the Prince of Wales "lost his support" from his brother Prince Harry.

She further said, “The last couple of years have been challenging. We’ve had the brothers falling out and Megxit and I think it has been difficult for William.”

Katie further told the publication: "I think they are equally proud of each other but they‘ve really needed to be there for each other over these last couple of years and I think Kate has been a huge support at a time when he really needed it.”

Earlier, Katie Nicholl disclosed true feelings of King Charles for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, saying the monarch feels ‘very lucky’ to have Princess of Wales as part of the royal family.

The royal expert went on to say, “He (King Charles) absolutely recognises and appreciates what she (Kate Middleton) brings. She is a huge asset and no one sees that more than the King.”