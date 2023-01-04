Meghan Markle ‘can’t help’ Prince Harry with his Royal issues: Expert

Meghan Markle ‘can’t help’ her husband Prince Harry as he navigates his issues with the Royal Family as she doesn’t have enough experience with royal life, a royal expert has claimed.
The Duke of Sussex, weeks after the release of his Netflix show with Meghan, sat down for two interviews ahead of the release of his memoir Spare and as per expert Tessa Dunlop, they show how disturbed he really seems.
Dunlop shared how she thinks Prince Harry is essentially lonely and dealing with pain that may not be understood by Meghan.
“Without the protection of monarchy and without the protection of his family around him, I kind of feel that he’s almost alone,” Dunlop told GB News.
She explained: “It’s something that Meghan can’t share with him really. She very briefly flirted with the house of Windsor and kind of pretended to be a princess for a little bit. But Harry grew up with this.”
“This is his roots, his DNA, it’s really painful stuff. Which is why it is both compelling and appalling to watch,” Dunlop concluded.
In his chat with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Prince Harry claimed that he wants a family and not an institution, and even said that he would like to have his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, back in his life.
Georgina Rodriguez’s romance with her beau Cristiano Ronaldo recently sparked fury
Prince William 'recognises' that he has an 'invaluable support' act in Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle is standing accused of having only one qualification that is ‘marrying rich’
Officials at Tuesday´s press conference said there was no indication that drink or drugs were involved in the...
Golden Globes in 2022 failed to secure celebrities
Toni Collette and her ex-husband Dave Galfassi part way after 20 years of marriage