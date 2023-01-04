Prince Harry demeanor reflects he’s given up on reconciliation with Royal Family

FileFootage

Prince Harry’s body language was recently analysed by an expert who noted that the Duke of Sussex appears to have given up on the idea of reconciling with the Royal Family.



In his recent interview, Harry said: “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

During her conversation with The Sun, body language expert Judi James weighed in on the royal’s tone and gestures.

She said that Harry seemed like to say these words “with challenge and some hint of anger rather than sadness and regret. His chin raises then drops with his expression landing in something resembling a sulk.

"This does not look like throwing out of the arms in a gesture of reconciliation, rather a determination for things to be done on his own terms.”

She said further explained: “When he talks about being made ‘the villain’ his brows raise in an expression of indignant innocence. He says there is ‘no willingness to reconcile’ with a dismissive left shoulder shrug, some staccato blinks, and head shakes, as though he’s given up trying.”