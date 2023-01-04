Prince Harry warned ‘blood will spill’ over his ‘weaponizing’ claims about King Charles

File Footage

Prince Harry’s shocking admissions about King Charles have just sparked panic as many fear ‘there will be blood’.



This claim has been brought to light by Loose Women host Jane Moore, during the course of her new piece.

The piece in question has been shared with The Sun and reads, “There will be blood. And when it’s been spilt in such a public way, it’s very hard to recover from.”

“He expresses a desire to ‘have my father and brother back’ as if they were simply a lost ball, when the reality is that he wilfully kicked them over the fence himself some time ago.”

“‘It never needed to be this way. They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,’ he moans to Mr Bradby in one clip.”

“But can you blame King Charles and Prince William when their every little, supposedly private, utterance might be weaponised and monetised by Harry and Meghan?”

“Already we’ve heard via Netflix how William ‘screamed’ at him during a meeting, seen Harry and wife Meghan react in shock to a presumably stroppy text sent by his brother and, perhaps worst of all, seen Harry possibly cast doubt on William’s relationship with wife Kate by suggesting that, for royal men, “there can be a temptation or urge to marry someone who fits in the mould… as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

She also added, “Spare is a vast tome, and on January 10 we’ll know exactly what ‘truth’ bombs are in it to warrant the multi-million-quid advance.”

“After all, 30 chapters on Harry and Meghan’s philanthropy isn’t going to cut the mustard.”