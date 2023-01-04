Meghan Markle ‘isn’t an example of success through merit or fighting for equality’

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly lacks ‘merit’ and is ‘best known for marrying rich’, not ‘fighting for equality for the sexes’



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

He began by telling Express UK, “Meghan’s much repeated story about complaining when she was a child about a sexist washing up liquid advert isn’t on a par with Gloria Steinem’s contribution to feminism.”

“Meghan spoke about her time playing a dolly bird on Deal Or No Deal, but looking back and regretting it still isn't quite feminism in action.”

“She’s best known for marrying a rich and famous prince, which again isn’t an example of success through merit or fighting for equality for the sexes.”