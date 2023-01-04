Prince Harry’s latest interviews show he is ‘suffering and in pain’: Expert

Prince Harry’s latest bombshell interviews as part of his promotional campaign for his memoir Spare show that he is ‘suffering’, a royal expert has said.
The Duke of Sussex sat down for two different interviews, with ITV’s Tom Bradby and CBS’ Anderson Cooper, ahead of the release of his memoir Spare and in snippets shared earlier this week, he claims that King Charles and Prince William are unwilling to reconcile with him.
Commenting on his recent claims, expert Tessa Dunlop told GB News: “What we’ve got is a perfect storm where the Duke of Sussex is clearly a man in pain.”
“I think perhaps inevitably his two primary family members, remaining family members, were his brother and his father until he married Meghan Markle, and now he’s lost both of them,” Dunlop explained.
She then stated: “So, he’s suffering. I think that’s perhaps inevitable.”
The comments come days before Prince Harry’s interview air in full. As for his memoir Spare, it is slated to release on January 10, 2023.
