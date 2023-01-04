Sarfaraz, Saud smash half tons in second Test against New Zealand

Pakistan´s Saud Shakeel (R) plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 4, 2023

KARACHI: Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel on Wednesday hit half-centuries during Pakistan's first innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

The home side trail by 179 runs after New Zealand were dismissed for 449 in their first innings.

Earlier, the Green Caps lost in-form opener Imam-ul-Haq before reaching 224-4 at lunch Wednesday on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi.



The home team now trail the visitors' first-innings total of 449 by 225 runs, and need to reach 250 to avoid the follow-on.

At the break, Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed were at the crease on 43 and 27 respectively, having so far added 42 for the fifth wicket.

Haq was snapped-up by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off fast-bowler Tim Southee for 83 after Pakistan resumed on 154-3.

On 74 overnight, Haq rebuilt the innings after being involved in skipper Babar Azam's run-out on Tuesday, but fell in the second hour of the session.

He edged a drive to Blundell, but was only given out before New Zealand challenged the turned-down appeal.

Haq hit ten boundaries and a six in his 244-minute knock.

The two-match series is tied after the first Test — also in Karachi — ended in a draw.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel