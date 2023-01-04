BTS J-Hope reveals Jin called him from military camp ahead of New Year's Eve

BTS star J-Hope has revealed that the group’s oldest member Jin called him from the Army camp on New Year's Eve, Hindustan Times reported.

J-Hope held a live session on Weverse on December 31, after his New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, New York City.

The 28-year-old singer during his live session on Sunday revealed that “Our oldest Hyung went to the military. Yesterday at night I got a message from him saying ‘J-Hope answer my call'. And I was like, ‘I didn't know it was your number'."

Fans reacting to J-Hope's life session on Twitter that "I can't even really explain how I feel... it's so... there are tears in my eyes... my dear 2seok."

Jin is the first member of BTS who enlisted for mandatory military service on December 13, 2022.