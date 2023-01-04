Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' trailer dropping soon: Check out the date

'Pathaan' makers has not yet announced any release date for the trailer

The trailer of Pathaan; featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is all set to release on January 10, reports.

The sources revealed the release date of the trailer. “Mark the date – the Pathaan trailer is set to be out on January 10, 2023. While the teaser became the talk of the town, the trailer is expected to enhance the buzz around Pathaan even further. It’s a 2 minute 37 second trailer packed with action sequences, scale, music and heroism.”

The sources further added: “The entire campaign of Pathaan follows the ideology of less is more. After the teaser, the makers-built curiosity around the film with two songs – Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan – and now, with just 2 weeks left for the release, the team is set to begin the countdown to film’s release. The chatter around the film was intact as teaser and music led to several discussions about the probable plot and the intrigue will continue even after the trailer. The delayed trailer launch was to keep intrigue around the core conflict intact.”

According to the sources: “Pathaan is a true-blue theatrical event film, and the trailer will be a hint of why it warrants a big screen watch. It presents SRK in a manner that a superstar warrants – be prepared for some larger-than-life moments and confrontations between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham who plays the antagonist.”

According to PinkVilla, Pathaan witnessed a record-breaking opening for advanced bookings internationally. The film has so far not opened for advanced bookings in India.