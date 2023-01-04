Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Vishal-Sheykhar 'look forward to more pleasant surprises in 2023'

Shaan's caption hints at future collaborations among the '4 musketeers'

Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani catch up together, fans can't stop praising them.

The Sawariya singer, taking it to his Instagram, dropped a picture of him sitting together with the other three phenomenal singers. Playback singer Sonu can be seen taking the selfie while Vishal, Sheykhar and Shaan pose for the click.

He wrote a sweet caption on the photo that read: “4 Musketeers !!! Looking forward to more such pleasant surprises... when we can catch up and spend some fun times together... in 2023!! #goodtimeswithgoodfriends.”

As soon as the picture came out, Dadlani commented sending love to all. “Love you all, guys. We should all meet more often. @shekharravjiani @sonunigamofficial aap sab bataao kab.”



All the fans and well-wishers of these singers couldn’t stop gushing over this memorable reunion as they called them favourites and OG in the comments. One of the fans wrote: “All the icons in one place.

The fans are looking forward to more collaborations among them in the future as they recall the 90s era. “We want to hear more of Sonu Nigam and Shaan and less of the auto tuned so called singers. Bring back the late 90s and early 2000s with these beautiful musicians.”

Sonu Nigam is known to be a versatile singer of all time. Some of his hit songs include: Kal Ho Na Ho, Sooraj Hua Madham, Saathiya and many more.



Meanwhile, some hit songs of Shaan are: Jab Se Tere Naina, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Wo, reports NDTV.