Hailey Bieber shares glimpse of lovely New Year holiday with Justin Bieber

File footage

Hailey Bieber treated fans with gorgeous glimpses of her fun New Year holiday with husband Justin Bieber in Aspen and the internet is in awe.



Hailey, 26, took to her Instagram and gave her 49.8 million followers a look at her gorgeous black mini dress with front and back cutouts, which she donned on New Year’s Eve party.

The runway queen also shared other moments from the fun bash with hubby Justin as well as their famous pals Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The post featured a video clip, in which Hailey was seen singing the lyrics of Tame Impala‘s The Less I Know The Better, while donning a funny cardboard Happy New Year headband.

The pictures and videos clearly show the model had a blast as she danced to the music joined with her friends.

Hailey captioned the post with, “Holiday Dump…best times. best friends. Happy New Year.”

Other snaps showed Hailey and Justin having the best time together on snowy mountains after getting in some time on the slopes.

The Rhode Beauty founder looked gorgeous in all of the images posted, including one where she wore a bright red winter coat by Polo Ralph Lauren.

Hailey’s fans flooded the post with love and praises, including one comment, “Happy new year!!!!!” Others sweetly added, “You’re the cutest” and “MVP OF NEW YEARS.”