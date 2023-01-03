Prince Harry told ‘silence is common sense’ ahead of bombshell interview

file footage

Prince Harry has been warned by a royal expert that ‘silence is common sense’ as he embarks on yet another rampage against the Royal Family in a new spate of interviews to promote his memoir Spare.



The Duke of Sussex sat down with Anderson Cooper and ITV’s Tom Bradby for two separate interviews ahead of the release of his book, and in one, claimed that while he wants his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, back, they are unwilling to reconcile.

Commenting on Harry’s onslaught, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams was quoted by The Daily Mail saying: “Harry says in the trailer for the CBS interview, referring to the Palace's inability to protect them from false reports, that ‘there comes a point when silence is betrayal.’”

“There is also a point, if they wish any relationship, however distant, with the royal family, when silence is common sense. When will the Sussexes learn this?”

Fitzwilliam’s comments come as Prince Harry continues to attract backlash over his latest comments, with many royal fans taking to social media to share how they find him ‘pathetic’.