Ryan Reynolds takes hilarious swipe at Wrexham versus Liverpool FC game

Ryan Reynolds poked fun at Liverpool FC in a rib-tickling commentary clip on upcoming tour.
During the Wrexham versus Liverpool FC game, the in-game commentator said: “This is a huge game for Wrexham and I believe we have a message from the owners, Ryan and Rob."
"Well, this is a special game - this is a big club versus a very small club,” Rob McElhenney.
Ryan interrupted: “A giant club versus a miniscule, improvisational version of a football club."
"And of course we're talking about Liverpool,” Rob added while Ryan continued: “Tiny, tiny club Liverpool. Tight-knit community there in Liverpool, really keeping this community-owned club together."
Rob added: “Very close to the massive Wrexham AFC."
Meanwhile, the Deadpool star recently made news with his unique celebration for becoming Spirited the most-watched Apple TV+ movie ever.
The Hollywood actor revealed on Friday that he invited Nickelback to cover the hit musical's song Unredeemable.
“Will, @OctaviaSpencer and I are so grateful for the love everyone's shown #Spirited. So we asked @Nickelback to sing Unredeemable," Ryan captioned the video on social media. "Just seemed like the right thing to do.”
