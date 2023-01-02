Prince Harry turns his guns on William, Kate: Waleses issued warnings ahead of 'Spare'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be the main target of Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir Spare which is set to hit shelves on January 10.



Royal historians and experts have warned that the Duke of Sussex's autobiography is reportedly brutal to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Harry has already issued warning to William as the Duke appeared complaining about his elder brother's behaviour towards him in "Harry & Meghan" docuseries dropped on Netflix last month.

Now, King Charles' younger son is expected to be "tough" on William and his wife Kate as he has seemingly turned his gun on the Waleses.

“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside," a source told The Sunday Times.

“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this,” they added.

The details of Harry’s upcoming memoir have already been leaked to the press, issuing warnings to the royal family. Some believe it could be very damaging to the Kate and William more than King Charles and Camilla.



