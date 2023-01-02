Prince Andrew bracing for fresh scandal as accuser set to break silence

file footage

Prince Andrew is reportedly in for some new controversy if Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, decides to break her silence in the coming months as her gagging order comes to an end, reported The Telegraph.

The disgraced Duke of York was forced out of public life as a senior royal after he settled his sex abuse case with Ms. Giuffre early last year, with the late Queen Elizabeth also stripping him off his military titles and patronages.

While Prince Andrew first denied the allegations brought against him by Ms. Giuffre, he later settled out of court for around £9.8 million.

As per reports, the agreement also contained a 12-month gagging clause, that is now due to end in late February, as per The Telegraph.

Commenting on the clause last year, a friend of Prince Andrew had said that the Duke of York had only gotten silence till the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which were held in June last year.

It is pertinent to note that the exact terms of Prince Andrew and Ms. Giuffre’s agreement aren’t known, and it is understood that she had agreed to remain silent and not repeat her allegations for the period mentioned.