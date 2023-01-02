King Charles ‘quivering on tightrope’ due to Meghan Markle

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been accused of causing King Charles to "quiver on a tightrope"



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator Christopher Anderson, in his interview with Express UK.

The author of The King: The Life of Charles III told the outlet, “It's a quivering tightrope the King walks when it comes to Meghan and Harry.”

“He always envisioned both sons and their families up there beside him on the balcony at Buckingham Palace once he became King, and he knows that this what the British people wanted as well.”

“As a practical matter, King Charles really needs all hands on deck if he is to succeed as monarch.”

“The public's affection for the Queen is what held the monarchy and the Commonwealth together, and if Charles is ever to have that he needs Diana's boys in his corner.”

“Charles was fond of Meghan and had embraced her so fully – going so far as to walk her down the aisle when her own father didn't show up – that he was deeply wounded by Megxit.”

“But Charles also has a temper, and I'm afraid the hurt he felt has now turned to simmering rage.”

Before concluding, Mr Anderson also added, “There are still actions left to take. Harry and Meghan agreed not to publicly use their HRH status, but technically they still have it. They could be formally stripped of their royal status the way Diana was.”